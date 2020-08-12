Global  
 

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons reflects on coming out as gay ‘through the back door’

PinkNews Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Jim Parsons has opened up about his decision to come out as gay in 2016, saying it was a “great thing” for him. Parsons, who played Sheldon Cooper on The Big Bang Theory, spoke about his coming out experience on David Tennant’s podcast. Tennant said: “It’s interesting when you have the success...
News video: Jim Parsons dog dy*ng helped him make decision to quit 'The Big Bang Theory'

Jim Parsons dog dy*ng helped him make decision to quit 'The Big Bang Theory' 00:46

 Jim Parsons has recalled how the de*th of his dog had been a big factor in why he walked away from 'The Big Bang Theory' after 12 seasons.

