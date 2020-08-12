Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rob Delaney: Why I underwent a vasectomy

Belfast Telegraph Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Catastrophe star Rob Delaney has revealed that he underwent a vasectomy.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Rob Delaney has vasectomy
ContactMusic


Tweets about this

irish_news

The Irish News Rob Delaney: Why I underwent a vasectomy https://t.co/gxg5QbDL8y 11 minutes ago