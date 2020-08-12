London schools could close when temperatures hit 30C as climate change fuels increase in extreme weather
Wednesday, 12 August 2020 () Lesson times should be brought forward to avoid hottest part of day during heatwaves, Sadiq Khan's office recommends in new guidance aimed at adapting capital to impacts of climate crisis
Musician Taylor Swift has donated $30,000 to help an 18-year-old student realize her dream of becoming a mathematician. Vitoria Mario, a teenager in London, set up a GoFundMe page to raise the $53,000 she needed to attend university to study math. CNN reports that with Swift's donation she hit her goal. Swift has a history of donating to individuals and charitable causes.
18-year-old Vitoria Mario moved to the UK from Portugal four years ago and set up an online fundraising page as she is not eligible for maintenance loans or grants.
The opening of Crossrail has been delayed again until the “first half of2022”, the company building the railway has said. The railway, from Berkshireto Essex via central London, was originally expected to open fully in December2018, but repeated delays have pushed it back. In a statement on Friday,Crossrail said: “The board’s latest assessment, based on the best availableprogramme information right now, is that the central section betweenPaddington and Abbey Wood will be ready to open in the first half of 2022.”The new date comes after the team behind the project said last month that theroute would not meet its then-summer 2021 target opening.
A bystander who identifies himself as a taxi driver but would not give hisname heckles London mayor Sadiq Khan, blaming him for stifling business in thecapital by "shutting it down" via his transport policies. The man is applaudedby other taxi drivers and passers-by in Oxford Circus, central London, whereMr Khan had been greeting staff at Selfridges department store. When askedabout the incident during an interview later that day, the London Mayorsympathises with black cab drivers but stands by his stance to keep manycentral London roads pedestrianised.
London mayor Sadiq Khan warns the Government should not encourage people to return to their workplaces if it means overcrowding the Tubes, as was seen at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.He has also accused the Government of being "too slow" to communicate with City Hall and councils how a London lockdown might work.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan heavily criticises Boris Johnson's Government for its apparent mixed public messaging on face coverings, calling it 'a shambles'.He also adds that he hasn't met or spoken to the Prime Minister since a Cobra meeting in May and shares his view on the viability of local lockdowns in London.
If you like to summer in Death Valley, California, you're tougher and braver than most. And according to Gizmodo, things are downright ridiculous right now. On Sunday, Furnace Creek's weather station..