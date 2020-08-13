A Level results day: What time are results sent out - and how does clearing work?

Students from disadvantaged schools are worried their A-level results will be lowered by a computer. Schools cancelled exams when the country went into lockdown between March and July. Now, an algorithm used by regulator Ofqual will be used to award grades which considers a school's past performance...
According to new case studies, plant-based diets rich in whole carbohydrates can improve insulin sensitivity and other health markers in individuals with type 1 diabetes. The two case studies are done..
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32Published
Tweets about this
Uni of East London Congratulations to everyone receiving their A Level results today! UEL celebrates your hard work and resilience dur… https://t.co/AM6sc2sa7G 2 minutes ago