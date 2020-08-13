|
A-level results day: Gavin Williamson admits bright pupils risk being penalised as 'fiasco' fears grow
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has admitted high performing pupils risk being penalised by this year's A-level system as fears grow of chaos as students receive their results.
