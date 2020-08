A-level results day: Gavin Williamson admits bright pupils risk being penalised as 'fiasco' fears grow

Williamson defends exam grade system change



Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has defended the government’s late change to the school exam results system, saying, “I won’t apologise for the fact that we want to make these changes because we do believe they will benefit young people”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:03 Published on January 1, 1970