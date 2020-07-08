Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ucas shares website update after students struggle to log in

Wales Online Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Ucas shares website update after students struggle to log inMany A-Level students took too social media over the slow Ucas Track system
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UPDATE: Bus Plunges Into Reservoir Was 'Revenge' [Video]

UPDATE: Bus Plunges Into Reservoir Was 'Revenge'

ANSHUN, GUIZHOU, CHINA — A public bus initially believed to have lost control before crashing into a reservoir, has now been labeled as an act of revenge. Onboard the bus were at least 12 high..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:06Published
Stop the "Summer Slide" and Replace it with Fun Summer Learning! [Video]

Stop the "Summer Slide" and Replace it with Fun Summer Learning!

Every year kids look forward to their last day of school because that means it's summer time! That means sprinklers, trips to the beach, ice cream and most importantly...fun! However summer can stop..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 06:07Published

Tweets about this

BelfastLive

Belfast Live Many A-Level students took to social media over the slow Ucas Track system https://t.co/y9lkfuqazp 12 minutes ago