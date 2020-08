Train driver who died in Stonehaven crash was gas engineer who switched careers Thursday, 13 August 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

The train driver died following the Stonehaven railway crash on Wednesday. The train driver died following the Stonehaven railway crash on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Colleagues pay tribute to train driver killed in Stonehaven derailment The driver who died in the rail derailment in Aberdeenshire was a former gas engineer who decided to switch careers after servicing the boiler of a railway...

Belfast Telegraph 3 hours ago





Tweets about this