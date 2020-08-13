Global  
 

Walsall carers to get extra half a million pounds for extra PPE

Walsall Advertiser Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Walsall carers to get extra half a million pounds for extra PPEThe cost of PPE and other urgent supplies for care workers will be covered by Walsall Council.
