Real Housewives star Candiace Dillard issues grovelling apology for ‘careless and crass’ anti-LGBT+ tweets

Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger breaks down show's 'powerful' season 5



In The Know's Gibson Johns interviews Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger about season 5 of the Bravo hit, her most iconic moments on the show and how she's using her platform to support Black.. Credit: ITK Celebrity Interviews Duration: 19:00 Published 1 week ago

Monique Samuels Talks Fight with 'RHOP' Co-Star Candiace Dillard Bassett



Monique Samuels talks with ESSENCE about her fight with Candiace Dillard Bassett on the upcoming season of RHOP, which premieres August 2. Credit: Essence Content Duration: 03:00 Published 2 weeks ago