Real Housewives star Candiace Dillard issues grovelling apology for ‘careless and crass’ anti-LGBT+ tweets

PinkNews Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard has been forced to make a public apology for resurfaced anti-gay and anti-trans tweets. According to Bravo, “Candiace Dillard Bassett is a sassy and savvy 33-year-old former Miss United States born in Biloxi, Mississippi.” She is currently “the founder...
RHOP's Candiace Dillard Apologizes to the LGBTQ+ Community for Past ''Insensitive'' Posts

 Candiace Dillard has apologized for past posts on social media. Today, Aug. 12, the Real Housewives of Potomac star took to Twitter to issue an apology for...
