PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Published Grant Shapps: Too soon to say if cutbacks led to fatal rail crash 01:20 Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has claimed it is “far too soon” to saywhether cutbacks to Network Rail contributed to the fatal Aberdeenshire traincrash. The minister visited the “horrendous” scene of the incident nearStonehaven on Thursday, where three people died and six were injured...