Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Cartier advert was applauded for celebrating two men in love. Until it claimed they’re actually father and son

PinkNews Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Cartier has sparked confusion and outrage by claiming two men featured in a Chinese advert are father and son, rather than a gay couple. The advert was released ahead of China’s Qixi Festival on August 25, often described as the Chinese equivalent of Valentine’s Day. The French jewellery brand promoted its...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Jukin Media - Published
News video: Toddler Clinks his Sippy Cup With Dad's Soda Can During Dinner

Toddler Clinks his Sippy Cup With Dad's Soda Can During Dinner 00:14

 This father-son duo was seated on the dining table having dinner together. When dad lifted his soda can, this toddler clinked his sippy cup with him and they both took a sip of their drinks. Then they went back to eating.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

St. Augustine Son of Her Tears Movie [Video]

St. Augustine Son of Her Tears Movie

St. Augustine Son of Her Tears Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Parisian filmmaker Hedi returns to his native Algeria to create a documentary about St. Augustine, the philosopher and theologian who..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:52Published
Weddings changing drastically as couples cope with COVID-19 [Video]

Weddings changing drastically as couples cope with COVID-19

48% of people planning a wedding would rather shrink their guest list and have it now than wait for their perfect day, while 38% prefer to wait the pandemic out in order to have their full guest list..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Terrifying moment two thieves steal car with child inside caught on CCTV in Argentina [Video]

Terrifying moment two thieves steal car with child inside caught on CCTV in Argentina

Two armed criminals stole a car with a child inside in the Almirante Brown area of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday afternoon (July 30). Terrifying footage, captured by a home security camera,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:06Published

Tweets about this

BraveNewChina64

Éphémère🏳️‍🌈 RT @PinkNews: A Cartier advert was applauded for celebrating two men in love. Until it claimed they’re actually father and son https://t.co… 59 minutes ago

PinkNews

PinkNews A Cartier advert was applauded for celebrating two men in love. Until it claimed they’re actually father and son https://t.co/2tZUgCQhyW 1 hour ago