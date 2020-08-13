Global  
 

Tributes paid to driver and conductor killed in Aberdeenshire train crash

Belfast Telegraph Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Tributes have been paid to the train driver and conductor killed in the Aberdeenshire train crash.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Train derailment near Stonehaven: What we know so far

Train derailment near Stonehaven: What we know so far 00:49

 A train driver is believed to have died and there are fears of a secondfatality after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire amid heavy rain and flooding,industry sources have said. Serious injuries have been reported and dozens ofemergency service vehicles, including an air ambulance, went to the scene...

Boris Johnson: Fatal train derailment must never happen again [Video]

Boris Johnson: Fatal train derailment must never happen again

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the fatal train derailment inAberdeenshire must “never happen again” as he paid tribute to the victims.Three people have died in the train derailment in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published
Police confirm three people dead and six injured in train derailment [Video]

Police confirm three people dead and six injured in train derailment

Three people have died in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire and six peopleare injured, British Transport Police (BTP) have said. The force said thosepronounced dead at the scene near Stonehaven..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:17Published
Three people die in train derailment [Video]

Three people die in train derailment

Three people have died in a train derailment in Aberdeenshire and six people are injured, British Transport Police (BTP) have said. The force said those pronounced dead at the scene near Stonehaven..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:00Published

Tributes pour in for 'one in a million' train driver killed in Stonehaven crash

Tributes pour in for 'one in a million' train driver killed in Stonehaven crash Brett McCullough died alongside the train’s conductor, Donald Dinnie, and a passenger on Wednesday.
Daily Record

Tributes pour in for Scots train conductor killed in Stonehaven rail crash

Tributes pour in for Scots train conductor killed in Stonehaven rail crash Heartbroken relatives have named much-loved dad Donald Dinnie as the conductor who lost his life alongside the train driver and a passenger in the horror...
Daily Record


