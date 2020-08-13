Global  
 

Heatwave: Hammersmith Bridge fully closed following safety concerns

Independent Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
London's Hammersmith bridge has been fully closed following safety concerns after a crack in the infrastructure appeared to have been worsened by the ongoing heatwave gripping the country.
Hammersmith Bridge Hammersmith Bridge suspension bridge in London, England


London London Capital of the United Kingdom

