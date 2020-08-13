|
Heatwave: Hammersmith Bridge fully closed following safety concerns
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
London's Hammersmith bridge has been fully closed following safety concerns after a crack in the infrastructure appeared to have been worsened by the ongoing heatwave gripping the country.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hammersmith Bridge suspension bridge in London, England
London Capital of the United Kingdom
Passengers return to UK from France ahead of quarantine deadline
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Captain Sir Tom Moore portrait goes on display
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
Willian swaps Chelsea for London rivals Arsenal
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
On This Day: 14 August 2001Timn Burton's remake of "Planet of the Apes" premiered in London with stars Mark Wahlberg and Helena Bonham Carter. (Aug. 14)
USATODAY.com
Britons in France being charged hundreds of pounds to avoid quarantineBritish tourists in France are being charged hundreds of pounds to return home before quarantine restrictions are imposed. Air fares are more than six times..
WorldNews
Tweets about this