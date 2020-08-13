Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
A-Levels Brighton: education chief 'shocked' at handling
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
A-Levels Brighton: education chief 'shocked' at handling
Thursday, 13 August 2020 (
3 days ago
)
PASS rates for A-levels slightly increased this year despite widespread outcry about grades.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Coronavirus disease 2019
Israel
Democratic Party
White House
United States Postal Service
Kamala Harris
National Basketball Association
Belarus
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Face The Nation
Chris Hogan
Barzal
Belarus Protests
Fire Tornado
WORTH WATCHING
US President Donald Trump's Younger Brother, Robert, Dead At 71
Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris
Turkey may suspend ties with UAE over Israel deal
Democrats prep for convention unlike any in history