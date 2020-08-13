|
Coronavirus: Fines for refusing to wear face mask to increase to £3,200 as Boris Johnson announces new lockdown easing
Thursday, 13 August 2020 ()
Fines for refusing to wear a face mask are to increase to up to £3,200, Boris Johnson has said, as he announced England's lockdown measures will be further eased from Saturday.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson hails ‘heroic efforts’ of Northern Ireland’s paramedics
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published
NI First Minister and Taoiseach on Brexit talks with PM
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:22Published
PM on A-levels: ‘It was going to be very difficult’
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:40Published
Boris Johnson insists A-level results are 'robust' as he shrugs off protests from teachers and pupilsPrime minister denies problems will hurt 2020 cohort, arguing students are snapping up the university places they are after
Independent
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this