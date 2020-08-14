Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No change for GCSE results, says CCEA boss after A-Level controversy

After the release of this year’s A-level results for England, Wales andNorthern Ireland, many students will be pondering their futures. Thedisruption caused to the exam process by the coronavirus pandemic has led tomuch uncertainty across the education system.
Boris Johsnons toured the headquarters of the Northern Ireland AmbulanceService on the outskirts of Belfast. The Prime Minister arrived at theKnockbracken site after political meetings at Hillsborough..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59Published