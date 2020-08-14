Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus Northern Ireland: No change for GCSE results, says CCEA boss after A-Level controversy

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
The head of Northern Ireland's exams board has said there will be no change to their approach to grading ahead of the release of GCSE results next week.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: A-level results: What next for students?

A-level results: What next for students? 02:08

 After the release of this year’s A-level results for England, Wales andNorthern Ireland, many students will be pondering their futures. Thedisruption caused to the exam process by the coronavirus pandemic has led tomuch uncertainty across the education system.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson hails ‘heroic efforts’ of Northern Ireland’s paramedics [Video]

Boris Johnson hails ‘heroic efforts’ of Northern Ireland’s paramedics

Boris Johsnons toured the headquarters of the Northern Ireland AmbulanceService on the outskirts of Belfast. The Prime Minister arrived at theKnockbracken site after political meetings at Hillsborough..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
July 12 celebrations take place in Northern Ireland [Video]

July 12 celebrations take place in Northern Ireland

Scenes from Twelfth of July in Northern Ireland with interviews and scenes from a memorial service to two Orangemen who were murdered 50 years ago. Grand secretary of the Grand Lodge of Ireland Rev..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published
Twelfth of July: Crowds gather as bonfires lit [Video]

Twelfth of July: Crowds gather as bonfires lit

Bonfires have been lit in loyalist areas across Northern Ireland as the annual July tradition took place amid coronavirus restrictions.While there were fewer fires than usual, significant crowds did..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Tweets about this