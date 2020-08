The iconic Cambridge landmark people don't realise Big Ben was inspired by Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Those famous bongs and London's Big Ben have become inextricable in the cultural imagination of Great Britain, but the story actually starts in Cambridge. Those famous bongs and London's Big Ben have become inextricable in the cultural imagination of Great Britain, but the story actually starts in Cambridge. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this