PC Andrew Harper: Anniversary services held for officer

PC Harper family call for mandatory sentences



The family of PC Andrew Harper, who was killed in the line of duty, have called for tougher sentences for those responsible for deaths of police officers. 'Andrews law' would impose a "mandatory" 20-year minimum prison term for anyone involved in a crime which results in the death or serious injury of an emergency worker. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:36 Published on January 1, 1970