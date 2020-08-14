Global  
 

PC Andrew Harper: Anniversary services held for officer

BBC News Friday, 14 August 2020
PC Andrew Harper died after being dragged for more than a mile behind a getaway car.
Police officer run over by thieves backs 'Andrew's Law'

 PC Gaz Phillips who nearly died just days before PC Andrew Harper is supporting his widow's campaign for tougher sentences.
BBC News
PC Harper family call for mandatory sentences [Video]

PC Harper family call for mandatory sentences

The family of PC Andrew Harper, who was killed in the line of duty, have called for tougher sentences for those responsible for deaths of police officers. 'Andrews law' would impose a "mandatory" 20-year minimum prison term for anyone involved in a crime which results in the death or serious injury of an emergency worker. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:36Published

PC Andrew Harper: Mother backs 'Andrew's Law' campaign

 Debbie Adlam says killers of emergency service workers should serve at least 20 years in prison.
BBC News

PC Andrew Harper's widow launches campaign for whole-life sentences for killers of police officers

 Debbie Adlam criticises 'lenient and insufficient way in which the justice system deals with criminals who take the lives of our emergency workers'
Independent

Andrew Harper's mother discusses her son's killers 'laughing and joking' in court [Video]

Andrew Harper's mother discusses her son's killers 'laughing and joking' in court

The mother of PC Andrew Harper, Debbie Adlam, who's son was killed when he investigated a burglary, has launched a campaign to hand out longer jail terms for the killers of emergency services workers...

Credit: Yahoo News     Duration: 00:35Published
Family of killed Pc Andrew Harper welcome jail term review [Video]

Family of killed Pc Andrew Harper welcome jail term review

The family of a police officer dragged to his death as he tried to stop threethieves have welcomed a review of the jail terms handed to his killers. PcAndrew Harper’s mother Debbie Adlam told the PA..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:43Published
Widow ‘immensely disappointed’ as tragic Pc’s killers acquitted of murder [Video]

Widow ‘immensely disappointed’ as tragic Pc’s killers acquitted of murder

Pc Andrew Harper’s widow said she was “immensely disappointed” after threeteenagers who dragged him to his death were cleared of his murder. DriverHenry Long, 19, and his passengers Albert Bowers..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:16Published

MP suggests reviewing sentencing guidelines after meeting Pc Harper’s mother

 The MP representing the family of Pc Andrew Harper will suggest looking into changing the sentencing guidelines for police killers after meeting the officer’s...
Belfast Telegraph

