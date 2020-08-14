Global
Classical guitarist Julian Bream dies aged 87
Classical guitarist Julian Bream dies aged 87
Classical guitarist and lute player Julian Bream has died at home aged 87.
Julian Bream: Classical guitarist dies aged 87
The virtuoso musician performed globally during his heyday, and was renowned for his masterclasses.
