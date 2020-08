Three minute silence to be held for three victims of Stonehaven rail tragedy Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Members of the public are being urged to pay their respects during the vigil at 7pm on Sunday following the horror accident near Stonehaven earlier this week.