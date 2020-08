johnboy RT @BjCruickshank: On March 22nd Covid Charlie arrived on Deeside with the virus, 6 of his entourage were also infected. Today he is visiti… 42 seconds ago W Brian Cunningham RT @dallas0704: After being a passenger (off duty conductor) on the train which derailed at Stonehaven, this woman walked miles to a signal… 22 minutes ago Deborah Reay After being a passenger (off duty conductor) on the train which derailed at Stonehaven, this woman walked miles to… https://t.co/5SrabmRueb 32 minutes ago Jamie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇪🇺 When I worked on the railway this is what we were taught to do BBC News - Stonehaven train derailment: Crash survi… https://t.co/GPo8r3iYvH 42 minutes ago The Daily Record A statement from NHS Grampian read: "Two patients remain in hospital following the major incident earlier this week… https://t.co/nsh3Cbt1vu 48 minutes ago