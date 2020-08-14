Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus: What are the UK travel quarantine rules?

BBC Local News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Essex -- France and the Netherlands are the latest places from where people must quarantine on arriving in the UK.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Rice: We need to stick to the rules

Rice: We need to stick to the rules 00:42

 Hamilton head coach Brian Rice has urged his team and fellow professionals to 'follow the guidelines' after high-profile breaches of coronavirus quarantine rules in the Scottish Premiership.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Passengers return to UK from France ahead of quarantine deadline [Video]

Passengers return to UK from France ahead of quarantine deadline

Rail passengers arrive at London's St Pancras Station on Eurostar, afterlearning France has been added to the UK quarantine list and those returningfrom the country will be expected to quarantine fro..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Pandemic-related stress is robbing a majority of Americans of a good night's sleep [Video]

Pandemic-related stress is robbing a majority of Americans of a good night's sleep

What's the most stressful thing in your life during the coronavirus pandemic? Four in 10 Americans are pointing the finger at their sleep schedules, according to new research.The study asked 2,000..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Family return home from France to beat looming quarantine rules [Video]

Family return home from France to beat looming quarantine rules

One woman and her family have decided to head home early from their holiday inFrance having predicted the quarantine restrictions in advance. EmmelineOwens, 45, from Battersea, was staying in Antibes..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Celtic, Aberdeen games off after quarantine breach

 The Scottish Premiership matches of champions Celtic and Aberdeen will be postponed due to breaches of Scotland's strict coronavirus quarantine rules in a...
News24 Also reported by •Bristol PostSoccerNews.com

FTSE 100 Tumbles Amid New Quarantine Rules

 U.K. stocks fell sharply on Friday, with travel-related stocks pacing the decliners after Britain said it has no choice but to impose a 14-day quarantine on all...
RTTNews Also reported by •Bristol PostBBC Local News

Coronavirus: I'm in France right now - what do I do?

 About 160,000 UK tourists are in France at the moment, 24 hours before new quarantine rules kick in.
BBC News Also reported by •Bristol PostBBC Local News

Tweets about this

BBCNorfolk

BBC Radio Norfolk Coronavirus: What are the UK travel quarantine rules? https://t.co/oYVCizKCe8 6 minutes ago

BBCCambs

BBC Cambridgeshire Coronavirus: What are the UK travel quarantine rules? https://t.co/EgF0Qxhfd8 11 minutes ago

BBCNorthampton

BBC Northampton Coronavirus: What are the UK travel quarantine rules? https://t.co/3G3uParChP 13 minutes ago

BBCSuffolk

BBC Radio Suffolk Coronavirus: What are the UK travel quarantine rules? https://t.co/JhN8JQZBcS 13 minutes ago

BBCLookEast

BBC Look East Coronavirus: What are the UK travel quarantine rules? https://t.co/m8QCg922Do 13 minutes ago

Brexit_Hard

Hard Brexit What a god-awful mess! And travel companies exploiting the situation https://t.co/jF4cJJNeYI 24 minutes ago

GoSolar01

GoSolar RT @FletchTheTrader: Coronavirus: Travellers trying to return from France ahead of quarantine measures face paying hundreds of pounds https… 50 minutes ago

FletchTheTrader

Marc Fletcher (Fletch) Coronavirus: Travellers trying to return from France ahead of quarantine measures face paying hundreds of pounds… https://t.co/h392qPQsJA 50 minutes ago