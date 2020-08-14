Global  
 

A-levels: Worcester College 'will honour offers' despite results

BBC News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
The college says it has confirmed students' places "irrespective of their A-level results".
News video: Sir Keir Starmer: Government approach to exam results has failed

Sir Keir Starmer: Government approach to exam results has failed 01:26

 Sir Keir Starmer met A-level students at a sixth-form college in Darlington.The Labour leader said: “The algorithm has not worked because it’s assessed40% of students for a downgrade, and for schools and colleges they haven’teven got standardisation over the last two or three years, so this...

A-levels and GCSEs: Free exam appeals for schools in England

 England schools can appeal against A-level and GCSE grades for free, the education secretary says.
BBC News

Oxford University college to honour offers 'irrespective of A-level results'

 Oxford and Cambridge urged to follow suit and give unconditional places to pupils 'unfairly downgraded by an algorithm'
Independent
PM on A-levels: ‘It was going to be very difficult’ [Video]

PM on A-levels: ‘It was going to be very difficult’

Prime Minister Boris Johnson discusses the A-level exam results system on a visit to Northern Ireland. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:40Published

Boris Johnson insists A-level results are 'robust' as he shrugs off protests from teachers and pupils

 Prime minister denies problems will hurt 2020 cohort, arguing students are snapping up the university places they are after
Independent

