Greencore's Covid 19-positive workers 'huge disaster' says council leader
Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
A Covid-19 outbreak at a Northampton sandwich factory is of "national significance", it is claimed.
Greencore food company in Ireland
Coronavirus: Greencore staff self-isolate after outbreakPublic health officials Northamptonshire are working with the firm, which supplies M&S food.
BBC News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Health ministry's joint secretary Lav Agarwal tests positive for CovidJoint Secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal, who addressed daily media briefings on the Covid-19 outbreak when it was picking up pace in the country, has..
IndiaTimes
Doctor on COVID-19 symptoms and the deadly risks of seeking herd immunityThe nation's top infectious disease expert is warning against the idea of letting coronavirus infections to run rampant in order to achieve possible herd..
CBS News
'BJP's conspiracy failed in Rajasthan': CM Gehlot on winning confidence motion in State Assembly
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:09Published
Northampton County town of Northamptonshire, England
