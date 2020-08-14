Greencore's Covid 19-positive workers 'huge disaster' says council leader

'BJP's conspiracy failed in Rajasthan': CM Gehlot on winning confidence motion in State Assembly



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on winning the confidence motion in State Assembly on August 14 said that there is a wave of happiness. Ashok Gehlot said, "In the entire state, there is a wave of happiness. The BJP's conspiracy has failed in Rajasthan. I consider it a win for the people of Rajasthan. Now we have to work together to fight COVID-19. The way BJP had conspired in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, they applied the same technique in Rajasthan, but they have been exposed."

