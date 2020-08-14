Global  
 

Billie Eilish and John Legend to perform at Democratic National Convention

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Billie Eilish, John Legend, Leon Bridges and Jennifer Hudson are set to perform at a star-studded Democratic National Convention.
