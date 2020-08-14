Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tom Forsyth: Former Motherwell, Rangers & Scotland defender dies at age 71

BBC Local News Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Former Rangers, Motherwell and Scotland defender Tom Forsyth dies at the age of 71.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: McFadden: Bolingoli's Celtic career over

McFadden: Bolingoli's Celtic career over 01:29

 Former Scotland striker James McFadden believes Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli will not play for the club again after breaching coronavirus rules, while former Rangers striker Kris Boyd says Bolingoli showed a 'lack of respect'.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Tam Forsyth obituary: Jaws on the field, gentleman off it

 BBC Scotland's Chick Young remembers Tam Forsyth, the former Motherwell, Rangers and Scotland defender who has died at 71.
BBC News

Rangers and Motherwell legend Tom Forsyth dies aged 71

Rangers and Motherwell legend Tom Forsyth dies aged 71 The defender passed away last night and his former clubs have paid tribute to the legendary player
Daily Record


Tweets about this

Kennyaberdeen

Kenny Anderson I’m no @RangersFC Supporter but this Guy always gave his all for Rangers and Scotland...his ‘All’ was pretty***g… https://t.co/pPpNQRY1Zg 2 hours ago

BillyMo22409745

Billy Morrison RT @BBCSportScot: Tam Forsyth - Jaws on the field, but a gentleman off it. BBC Scotland's Chick Young remembers Tam Forsyth, the former Mo… 2 hours ago

DynamosAFC

Strathaven Dynamo Tom Forsyth RIP Strathaven Dynamo AFC were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of former Rangers, Motherwell,… https://t.co/PPKXTJlXSS 4 hours ago

kennylanglea

Kenny RT @SuperbFootyPics: Sad News RIP Former Motherwell, Rangers & Scotland Player Tom Forsyth https://t.co/JUMLlYiYdr 4 hours ago

moonman2787

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🇮🇪 🇵🇸 🎗 RT @ClydeSSB: Former Rangers, Motherwell and Scotland defender Tom Forsyth has died at the age of 71. https://t.co/PXqFVRm9cV 4 hours ago

ScalareSorpasso

John BBC Sport - Tom Forsyth: Former Motherwell, Rangers & Scotland defender dies at age 71 https://t.co/HdIBaZxvhA 6 hours ago