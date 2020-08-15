Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A-Level results: Manchester mayor Andy Burnham slams 'biggest single act of levelling down this country has ever seen'

Independent Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Mayor of Greater Manchester says he's considering legal action over the 'discriminatory' system
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Andy Burnham Andy Burnham British Labour politician and Mayor of Greater Manchester

Coronavirus: Andy Burnham says supermarkets should do more on masks

 Greater Manchester's mayor says supermarkets should hire more security staff to enforce the rules.
BBC News

Coronavirus: Fix contact tracing or shut pubs, Mayor Andy Burnham says

 Greater Manchester's mayor says the Covid test-and-trace system needs to be "fixed urgently".
BBC News
Burnham: Government 'inhumane' not to extend Covid-19 shielding in Greater Manchester [Video]

Burnham: Government 'inhumane' not to extend Covid-19 shielding in Greater Manchester

The mayor of Greater Manchester said it was "inhumane" for the Government notto extend Covid-19 shielding for clinically vulnerable people in the regionwhen the policy was paused in England on August 1. Speaking to a meeting ofthe Independent Sage Group, Andy Burnham said: “I cannot for the life of meunderstand why the shielding policy was not extended in Greater Manchester andEast Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire for the duration of these measuresthat have now been introduced. “Not to do it is inhumane in my view, becauseit has added to people’s distress at a very difficult time, and even at thispoint they should reinstate that shielding policy and they should do it now."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:34Published
Mayor criticises Government test and trace system [Video]

Mayor criticises Government test and trace system

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has criticised the government's national Test and Trace programme, saying it is not up to the job. Andy Burnham also called for a much stronger safety net to be put in place before more restrictions are eased. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published

Greater Manchester Greater Manchester County of England

Teenage boy shot and found in road in Bury

 He is in hospital with "life-threatening injuries" after a shooting in Bury, Greater Manchester.
BBC News

Lorry fire closes M62 in Greater Manchester

 The vehicle went up in flames on the M62 near Rochdale, causing serious disruption.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Andy Burnham calls for 'better handling' of future restrictions imposed to tackle coronavirus [Video]

Andy Burnham calls for 'better handling' of future restrictions imposed to tackle coronavirus

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham calls on the Government to provide more detailedinformation to the public as future restrictions to tackle coronavirus areannounced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Burnham calls for clarity as Hancock defends northern England lockdown [Video]

Burnham calls for clarity as Hancock defends northern England lockdown

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has called for detail when theGovernment makes announcements concerning localised lockdowns, after it wasconfirmed certain restrictions have been reimposed in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published
Manchester mayor supports new restrictions [Video]

Manchester mayor supports new restrictions

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says the government was "right to take quick action" after a rise in cases in north England.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 06:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Andy Burnham says supermarkets should do more on masks

 BBC Local News: Manchester -- Greater Manchester's mayor says supermarkets should hire more security staff to enforce the rules.
BBC Local News Also reported by •BBC News

A-Level results: Manchester mayor Andy Burnham slams 'biggest single act of levelling down this country has ever seen'

 Mayor of Greater Manchester says he's considering legal action over the 'discriminatory' system
Independent

Police vow to act over Greater Manchester lockdown breaches

 BBC Local News: Manchester -- Police say they will clamp down on people flouting lockdown rules in Greater Manchester.
BBC Local News Also reported by •BBC NewsIndependent

Tweets about this

AngelaRayner

🌈 Angela Rayner 🌈 RT @ashcowburn: Andy Burnham venting anger this morning on A-Levels. “This is the single biggest act of levelling down that this country h… 17 seconds ago

ashcowburn

Ashley Cowburn Andy Burnham venting anger this morning on A-Levels. “This is the single biggest act of levelling down that this c… https://t.co/W9cTWTFPSj 57 seconds ago

TexasTimpson

Texas Timpson This... Manchester mayor considers legal challenge over 'unfair' exams system https://t.co/AK6C6xhPh2 4 minutes ago

TheOttoDude

Otto TheBierDude RT @lester_hickling: Before I heard what Corbyn had to say Andy Burnham was my choice for leader he still doesn’t disappoint! “As Mayor, I… 9 minutes ago

AdrianMills

Adrian Mills RT @tesfenews: .@AndyBurnhamGM on A level results: 'I heard stories of young people, who have already suffered a terrible year, having yet… 14 minutes ago

Daveypez

David Pez RT @nickeardleybbc: Mayor of Greater Manchester may launch legal challenge against A level results 👇 https://t.co/bRYlysqNUp 46 minutes ago

ecoomasaru

Dr Edwin Coomasaru A-level results: Manchester mayor could mount legal challenge https://t.co/aB7fMVqvYc 52 minutes ago

turley45

Maureen Cooper 🕷 RT @standardnews: Manchester mayor considers legal challenge over 'unfair' exams system https://t.co/N7r4JL3uAF 53 minutes ago