A-Level results: Manchester mayor Andy Burnham slams 'biggest single act of levelling down this country has ever seen'

Burnham: Government 'inhumane' not to extend Covid-19 shielding in Greater Manchester



The mayor of Greater Manchester said it was "inhumane" for the Government notto extend Covid-19 shielding for clinically vulnerable people in the regionwhen the policy was paused in England on August 1. Speaking to a meeting ofthe Independent Sage Group, Andy Burnham said: “I cannot for the life of meunderstand why the shielding policy was not extended in Greater Manchester andEast Lancashire and parts of West Yorkshire for the duration of these measuresthat have now been introduced. “Not to do it is inhumane in my view, becauseit has added to people’s distress at a very difficult time, and even at thispoint they should reinstate that shielding policy and they should do it now."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34 Published on January 1, 1970