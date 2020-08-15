|
A-Level results: Manchester mayor Andy Burnham slams 'biggest single act of levelling down this country has ever seen'
Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Mayor of Greater Manchester says he's considering legal action over the 'discriminatory' system
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Andy Burnham British Labour politician and Mayor of Greater Manchester
Coronavirus: Andy Burnham says supermarkets should do more on masksGreater Manchester's mayor says supermarkets should hire more security staff to enforce the rules.
BBC News
Coronavirus: Fix contact tracing or shut pubs, Mayor Andy Burnham saysGreater Manchester's mayor says the Covid test-and-trace system needs to be "fixed urgently".
BBC News
Burnham: Government 'inhumane' not to extend Covid-19 shielding in Greater Manchester
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:34Published
Mayor criticises Government test and trace system
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:23Published
Greater Manchester County of England
Teenage boy shot and found in road in BuryHe is in hospital with "life-threatening injuries" after a shooting in Bury, Greater Manchester.
BBC News
Lorry fire closes M62 in Greater ManchesterThe vehicle went up in flames on the M62 near Rochdale, causing serious disruption.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this