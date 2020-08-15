Ellen DeGeneres ‘needs to take a long break from the spotlight’ to save her reputation, expert says Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Ellen DeGeneres has been told she “needs to take a long break from the spotlight” to save her reputation by a brand expert. DeGeneres has been accused of being “one of the meanest people alive”, while former and current staff have alleged that the set of her long-running show is plagued by racism,... 👓 View full article

