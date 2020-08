New Zealand’s Streak of No New COVID-19 Cases Ends at 102 Days as Precautions Return



After an amazing streak of 102 days without a new coronavirus case, New Zealand reports new COVID-19 transmissions. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:52 Published 4 days ago

Covid update: 100 virus-free days of New Zealand; Amit Shah's next test



From the testing of Union Home minister Amit Shah, to New Zealand completing 100 days without domestic transmission of the virus - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shah is likely.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:21 Published 6 days ago