Gymshark founded by ex pizza delivery boy valued at over £1billion Saturday, 15 August 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Ben Francis' stake of his fitness brand will be valued at more than £700million in the deal. Ben Francis' stake of his fitness brand will be valued at more than £700million in the deal. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Graham Young GY! GY! @GYmshark founded in Solihull by ex pizza delivery boy valued at more than £1billion - now Ben's ready to t… https://t.co/ew89MuBxf5 23 minutes ago Sedgemoor Apple 28-year-old former pizza delivery boy has become of the UK's wealthiest young entrepreneurs after agreeing a deal w… https://t.co/VlUAsyZFLi 4 hours ago ⭕️2 E x -pizza delivery boy's fitness wear brand valued at over £1bn . Ben Francis was 19 when he founded the… https://t.co/cFamqjguhZ 14 hours ago Sonny S @Charles_SEO 100% it's pennies. Agora did $23 mil plus from one webinar. Gymshark from near brum founded by guy doi… https://t.co/vgeaFbTI3R 4 days ago