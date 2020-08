Ed Cumming RT @elizabday: If you read one thing today, please make it this. My extraordinary, miraculous friend @clemencybh. To be witness to her stre… 45 seconds ago Elizabeth Day If you read one thing today, please make it this. My extraordinary, miraculous friend @clemencybh. To be witness to… https://t.co/E36wxahIyk 10 minutes ago Dorothy Ford 💚🌲🦉🎶 ⁦@clemencybh⁩ Dearest Clemmie on her love of 🎶 music and of life - its beauty, its pain, its hope, its fragility, i… https://t.co/WuWqBUXN5q 34 minutes ago CIoJ Mail online reports Sunday Times story on 'BBC music star Clemency Burton-Hill, 39, reveals she suffered a serious… https://t.co/sTp8VlD9wc 1 hour ago Dr Jan Evelyn-Wilson Clemency Burton-Hill reveals she suffered serious brain haemorrhage https://t.co/amCv8mfdBx via @MailOnline 2 hours ago