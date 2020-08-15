Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton on pole position for Spanish Grand Prix

BBC Local News Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Beds, Herts and Bucks -- Lewis Hamilton takes pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: F1 preview: A lap of the Spanish Grand Prix

F1 preview: A lap of the Spanish Grand Prix 01:53

 Facts and figures ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, after Max Verstappen's winat Silverstone breathed new life into the F1 championship. The Dutchman'sfirst win of the season suggested Mercedes may not have things all their ownway this year.

F1 preview: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix as Lewis Hamiltonlooks to win his fourth race on the spin. The world champion has more racewins than anyone at Silverstone, and it would be..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
F1 preview: A lap of the British Grand Prix [Video]

F1 preview: A lap of the British Grand Prix

Facts and figures ahead of the British Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton looks towin xxxxxx The world champion has more race wins than anyone at Silverstone,and it would be difficult to see anyone stopping..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory [Video]

Lewis Hamilton eases to eighth Hungarian Grand Prix victory

Lewis Hamilton delivered a crushing performance to win the Hungarian Grand Prix and move to the summit of the world championship.Hamilton dominated from start to finish to match Michael Schumacher’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Hamilton edges out Bottas to take pole position in Spain

 Lewis Hamilton takes pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen third.
BBC News

Hamilton claims pole

 Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix on Saturday with teammate Valtteri Bottas completing the Mercedes fron
Hindu Also reported by •AutosportMid-Day

F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix qualifying LIVE: Latest updates as Lewis Hamilton goes for pole position

 Follow the latest updates from qualifying for F1's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
Independent Also reported by •Autosport

