Red Arrows flypast over Surrey and London cancelled due to ‘appalling weather’

Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Red Arrows flypast over Surrey and London cancelled due to ‘appalling weather’They had been expected over Camberley and Weybridge.
