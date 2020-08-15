Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
World
Americas
U.S.
Europe
• U.K. •
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
UK News
>
A-level results: Teacher assessments valid as mocks for appeals
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
A-level results: Teacher assessments valid as mocks for appeals
Saturday, 15 August 2020 (
14 minutes ago
)
The basis under which mock exams can be used to appeal over A-level results has been explained.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Chrissy Teigen
Donald Trump
MS Dhoni
Joe Biden
California
Kamala Harris
Democratic Party
Coronavirus disease 2019
Belarus
Mike Pompeo
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Tropical Storm Kyle
International Cricket
Prince Harry
Meghan Markle
Austin Dillon
WORTH WATCHING
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Reveal They Are Expecting Third Child Together | THR News
Obama worries Trump will 'kneecap' Postal Service
India's Dhoni quits international cricket, to play IPL
Democrats prep for convention unlike any in history