Harry discusses sport and mental health with former Invictus Games competitors

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
The Duke of Sussex joined a virtual chat with former Invictus Games competitors on the impact of sport on mental wellbeing and coping with lockdown.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Harry praises 'resilience' of Invictus Games competitors

Harry praises 'resilience' of Invictus Games competitors 01:03

 The Duke of Sussex catches up with a group of Invictus Games competitors,telling them their resilience is an inspiration during the coronaviruspandemic. Jen Warren (UK), Bruno Guevremont (Canada), Mark Reidy (Australia)and team captain JJ Chalmers (UK), recently took part in the At Home SuperheroTri...

