Russia willing to help counter protests, says Belarus president

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to provide protest-engulfed Belarus with security assistance to counter protests if the country requests it, the president of Belarus said Saturday, after more people took to the streets demanding that he resign.
 Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called for new protests and an election recount, piling pressure on strongman president Alexander Lukashenko as he faces the biggest challenge in his 26 years in power. Olivia Chan reports.

