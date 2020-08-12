Global  
 

UK weather: The latest Met Office forecast

Independent Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Watch the latest UK weather forecast from the Independent for today.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: New York Weather: CBS2's Weekend Forecast

New York Weather: CBS2's Weekend Forecast 02:35

 CBS2's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.

Met Office Met Office United Kingdom's national weather service.

All you need to know about thunderstorms and lightning [Video]

All you need to know about thunderstorms and lightning

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for more thunderstorms coveringmost of the UK which stretches into next week. Here we answer some of the keyquestions around thunderstorms.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:00Published
Residents shocked by sudden lightning bolt [Video]

Residents shocked by sudden lightning bolt

Residents in Wrexham, north Wales, are shocked by a sudden lightning bolt on acloudy morning. The Met Office has forecast hot, stormy weather with yellowweather warnings for much of the UK in the coming days.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published

UK weather: Temperatures to drop significantly on Friday as threat of thunderstorms continues

 Met Office puts weather warnings in place until Monday because of thunderstorms
Independent

UK weather: Temperature tops 34C for sixth day in a row for first time in six decades

 Scottish train derails amid heavy downpours and flooding as Met Office issues yellow storm warning
Independent

Philadelphia Weather: Terrific Thursday [Video]

Philadelphia Weather: Terrific Thursday

Matt Peterson has the latest forecast.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 03:01Published
WBZ Evening News Update For August 19 [Video]

WBZ Evening News Update For August 19

State will now require students to get flu vaccine; Third human case of EEE reported in Mass.; Boston Public Garden Lagoon will be cleaned over dirty water concerns; Latest forecast.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:13Published
WBZ Evening Forecast For August 19, 2020 [Video]

WBZ Evening Forecast For August 19, 2020

Eric Fisher has your latest weather forecast.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:07Published

Lawsuit forces The Weather Channel app to disclose location use

 The company behind The Weather Channel application has agreed to revise its screens disclosing its location-tracking practices as part of its settlement with LA...
engadget Also reported by •Gloucestershire Echo

UK weather: Warnings as Storm Ellen to bring 70mph winds

UK weather: Warnings as Storm Ellen to bring 70mph winds More extreme weather is set to lash Britain
Bristol Post Also reported by •IndependentLincolnshire EchoTamworth HeraldGloucestershire EchoHertfordshire Mercury

Wales breaking news plus traffic, weather and M4 updates

 The news, sport, weather and travel from across the country
Wales Online Also reported by •Gloucestershire Echo

