You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kanye West and Dr. Dre thrust small town preacher into the limelight



Kanye West and Dr. Dre have thrust a small town preacher into the limelight by including him on their latest single, 'Wash Us in the Blood'. Kanye's new hit heavily features clips of Robert G.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:23 Published on July 13, 2020 Base jumper uses wingsuit to commute home down Swiss cliff face



A base jumper in Verbier, Switzerland flew from an 800-metre high cliff edge using his wingsuit to commute home on March 1. The footage shows the base jumper descends from the told of the cliff,.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:34 Published on June 30, 2020

Tweets about this