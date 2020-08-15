Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool's Cavern Club in 'fight for survival'

BBC News Saturday, 15 August 2020 ()
Staff are being laid off at the Liverpool music venue due to difficulty trading during the pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

The Cavern Club The Cavern Club Nightclub in Liverpool, England


Liverpool Liverpool City and metropolitan borough in England

Coronavirus: Liverpool volunteers credited for containing local surge in Covid-19 cases

 Princes Park area saw spike in infection but boots-on-ground helpers have brought numbers under control
Independent
Football rumours from the media [Video]

Football rumours from the media

Liverpool are looking to add Greece left-back Konstantinos Tsimikas and Waleswinger David Brooks while Bournemouth's Josh King is attracting attention allover Europe in the latest Premier League transfer rumours.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:28Published
Liverpool's Klopp wins LMA Manager of the Year award [Video]

Liverpool's Klopp wins LMA Manager of the Year award

Juergen Klopp named League Managers' Association (LMA) Manager of the Year after guiding Liverpool to their first top-flight title in 30 years.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:05Published
Premier League 2019/20 in pictures [Video]

Premier League 2019/20 in pictures

Liverpool were crowned top-flight champions for the first time in 30 years ina season which was extended by the coronavirus pandemic. Here, the PA newsagency picks out some of the best images from an unprecedented Premier Leaguecampaign following its conclusion.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:01Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Bernardo Silva tells ‘pathetic’ Liverpool fans to ‘find a partner’ after Lyon knock Man City out of Champions League

 Bernardo Silva has hit out at Liverpool fans on social media following Man City’s Champions League exit. Pep Guardiola’s men suffered a shock 3-1 defeat to...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

Mo Salah delivers savage Dejan Lovren message after snapping Liverpool new boy

Mo Salah delivers savage Dejan Lovren message after snapping Liverpool new boy Mohamed Salah and Dejan Lovren enjoyed a close relationship before the latter departed Liverpool last month - and the Egyptian is still keeping the banter...
Daily Star

Jurgen Klopp asked why Liverpool FC didn’t challenge Arsenal for Willian

 Liverpool FC should have challenged Arsenal in the race to sign Chelsea FC forward Willian on a free transfer this summer, according to former Reds midfielder...
The Sport Review Also reported by •Wales OnlineNews24

Tweets about this

MyfanwyCook

Myfanwy Cook BBC News - Liverpool's Cavern Club in 'fight for survival' https://t.co/PTqbSohWMP 5 minutes ago

Tillylawson6

Tilly Lawson 🌍🇬🇧 RT @SamLitzinger: cc: @MDesbarres BBC News - Liverpool's Cavern Club in 'fight for survival' https://t.co/ZvoJ8FLxjv 24 minutes ago

michaelGerrard9

MichaelGerrard Media RT @JaiGuruDeva: “Liverpool's Cavern Club in 'fight for survival'” • #Beatles |BBC News 🇬🇧| https://t.co/L3WpfD6n4C 25 minutes ago

NewsEverything_

NewsEverything Liverpool’s Cavern Club in ‘fight for survival’ – #NewsEverything #LifeStyle https://t.co/CftbZ7USMZ 26 minutes ago

mulldra

Michael RT @fab4_thebeatles: Liverpool's Cavern Club in 'fight for survival' https://t.co/1NwfJPXVNZ rt @BBCNews https://t.co/jAOkOCyFJV 57 minutes ago

jackcleggmcr

Gray RT @LivEchonews: BREAKING: Mayor warns Cavern club faces a fight for its future in plea to government https://t.co/52bTu1OuFs 1 hour ago

MarquesDeCotiza

Marqués (E) de Cotiza RT @sergioantillano: Ni la cuna de Los Beatles se salva del impacto del virus “Liverpool's Cavern Club in 'fight for survival' ”- BBC New… 2 hours ago

fab4_thebeatles

fab4_thebeatles Liverpool's Cavern Club in 'fight for survival' https://t.co/1NwfJPXVNZ rt @BBCNews https://t.co/jAOkOCyFJV 2 hours ago