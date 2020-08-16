Global  
 

Dewsbury: Two teenagers missing off Lancashire coast

BBC Local News Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Emergency crews resume sea searches for two teenagers missing off the Lancashire coast.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Two brothers go missing in waters off Lancashire coast

Two brothers go missing in waters off Lancashire coast 00:30

 Two teenagers who went missing in water off the Fylde coast in Lancashire havebeen named by police. An extensive air and sea search has been unable to findbrothers Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and Ali Athar Shabbir, 16, from Dewsbury,West Yorkshire. Police were alerted at 6.55pm on Saturday after they...

Bodies found in search for brothers missing at sea [Video]

Bodies found in search for brothers missing at sea

Two bodies have been found in the search for two brothers who went missing atsea off the Fylde coast in Lancashire. Muhammad Azhar Shabbir, 18, and AliAthar Shabbir, 16, from Dewsbury, West Yorkshire,..

St Annes Pier hunt for teenagers missing in sea

 BBC Local News: Lancashire -- One boy manages to swim ashore but two teenagers remain missing off the coast of Lancashire.
