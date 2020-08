Students protest outside the Department for Education



*Pressure is mounting on the Government over its handling of the exams system after thousands of pupils in England had their results downgraded. It comes as protesters gathered outside Downing Street.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 days ago

Ucas offer support for students during challenging A-level year



Ucas Senior customer experience manager Courteney Sheppard explains that UCASare well prepared to deal with an influx of queries after many students wereleft disappointed by their A-Level results. The.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24 Published 3 days ago