Jeremy Clarkson shouted at for forgetting mask when shopping

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Person Goes Grocery Shopping Dressed in Plague Doctor Costume



This person was out shopping for groceries during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They decided to go the extra mile to protect themselves by wearing a plague doctor costume. Dressed in the beaked,.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:18 Published 3 days ago Americans are going maskless despite government recommendations



More than half of American citizens would refuse to wear a face mask in a bar or restaurant - regardless of government advice. And four in 10 wouldn't consider donning a face covering when.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 3 weeks ago Ralphs Employee Suspended After Pepper-Spray Incident Over Face Mask



The employee pepper-sprayed a customer who rammed her with a shopping cart after asking him to wear a face covering or leave the store. DeMarco Morgan reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:29 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this