Jeremy Clarkson shouted at for forgetting mask when shopping

Person Goes Grocery Shopping Dressed in Plague Doctor Costume
This person was out shopping for groceries during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They decided to go the extra mile to protect themselves by wearing a plague doctor costume. Dressed in the beaked,..
Americans are going maskless despite government recommendations
More than half of American citizens would refuse to wear a face mask in a bar or restaurant - regardless of government advice. And four in 10 wouldn't consider donning a face covering when..
Ralphs Employee Suspended After Pepper-Spray Incident Over Face Mask
The employee pepper-sprayed a customer who rammed her with a shopping cart after asking him to wear a face covering or leave the store. DeMarco Morgan reports.