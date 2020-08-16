Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Four men killed after car crashes into house on A4

Independent Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Four young men have died after a car crashed into a house on the A4 in Wiltshire during the early hours of Sunday, police said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Car carrying four people rescued by villagers from heavy flow of water in India

Car carrying four people rescued by villagers from heavy flow of water in India 02:36

 A car that was carrying four people was rescued from a heavy flow of water by villagers in Chand, central India's Chhindwara, on August 9. Footage shows a group of men pulling the car to safety using rope, as a crowd of onlookers watched from the bridge above. According to local reports, heavy...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Paper size Paper size Standard sizes of paper


Wiltshire Wiltshire County of England

A Stonehenge mystery has finally been solved [Video]

A Stonehenge mystery has finally been solved

Scientists have solved an enduring mystery about Stonehenge, determining the place of origin of many of the megaliths that make up the famed monument in Wiltshire, England, thanks to a core sample that had been kept in the United States for decades. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:55Published
A cloudy Stonehenge welcomes dawn after summer solstice [Video]

A cloudy Stonehenge welcomes dawn after summer solstice

More than 3.6 million people around the world tuned in to a livestream from Stonehenge on Saturday night and Sunday morning for a virtual celebration of the summer solstice. With the usual celebrations cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions, English Heritage broadcast footage from the famous Wiltshire landmark on its Facebook page instead.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

Related videos from verified sources

Woman Spits on City Workers at Gas Station [Video]

Woman Spits on City Workers at Gas Station

Occurred on August 3, 2020 / Omaha, Nebraska, USAInfo from Licensor: I went to the gas station a few miles from my house called 'Mega Saver.' I normally do not like to stop here because I always get..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:39Published
Women are becoming more confident in their purchases at male-dominated businesses [Video]

Women are becoming more confident in their purchases at male-dominated businesses

From price-checking to handling repairs themselves, women are embracing all sorts of tactics to feel more confident in their buying decisions, according to new research.The study of 2,000 women..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Terrifying moment two thieves steal car with child inside caught on CCTV in Argentina [Video]

Terrifying moment two thieves steal car with child inside caught on CCTV in Argentina

Two armed criminals stole a car with a child inside in the Almirante Brown area of Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Thursday afternoon (July 30). Terrifying footage, captured by a home security camera,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:06Published

Tweets about this