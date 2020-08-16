|
Penguin waddling in Broxtowe picked up by police
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
The officers were surprised to see the aquatic bird in landlocked Nottinghamshire.
Borough of Broxtowe Borough in England
Nottinghamshire County of England
