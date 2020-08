You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid update: 100 virus-free days of New Zealand; Amit Shah's next test



From the testing of Union Home minister Amit Shah, to New Zealand completing 100 days without domestic transmission of the virus - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. Shah is likely.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:21 Published 2 weeks ago Preston lockdown: Locals say rules need to be clearer



Households in Preston are banned from mixing indoors or in gardens amid aspike in coronavirus cases. Some residents in the city say the rules areeither confusing or need to be enforced more strongly... Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:26 Published 2 weeks ago Wheelchair users travel more than 100 miles home during new Covid-19 lockdown in the Philippines



Five disabled wheelchair users had to travel more than 100 miles home due transport being closed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The five men were seen using umbrellas to keep out the sun while.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:56 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this