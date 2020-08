Carl Frampton targets Las Vegas showdown with Herring Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Carl Frampton appeared like a Formula One driver whose sat nav had dropped him off at the local demolition derby. There was a job to be done but it just seemed he was vastly over-qualified in a quiet setting - thanks to Covid-19 - that was a world away from the usual hotbed of emotion he savours.

