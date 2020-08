Celebrities and politicians send messages to James Whale after cancer diagnosis Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Piers Morgan, Laurence Fox, Charlotte Hawkins and Nigel Farage have sent well wishes to James Whale after the radio DJ revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this