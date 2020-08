PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 8 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Victoria Derbyshire opens up about living with a violent father 01:25 Victoria Derbyshire has said she faced some “really difficult times” duringchildhood while living with her violent father. The presenter said she oncehad to contact the police over one of his outbursts. In a video clip filmedfor BBC Panorama: Escaping My Abuser outside her childhood home...