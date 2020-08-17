Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Death Valley reaches hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth

Wales Online Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Death Valley reaches hottest temperature ever recorded on EarthReading of 54.4 Celsius (130F) was taken at the world-renowned California national park on Sunday
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Death Valley hits 130 degrees today

Death Valley hits 130 degrees today 00:29

 Death Valley hit a preliminary 130 degrees today, if verified, it will be the hottest recorded temperature on the Earth since July 1913 when Death Valley hit 134 degrees.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

111-Degree High Forecasted Next Week, Would Be One Of Sacramento’s Hottest Days Ever [Video]

111-Degree High Forecasted Next Week, Would Be One Of Sacramento’s Hottest Days Ever

Forecasters are warning that the Central Valley is in for an extended heatwave that could push Sacramento close to its hottest temperature ever.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:51Published
Boy, It's A Hot One: Death Valley Sets 2020 World Record [Video]

Boy, It's A Hot One: Death Valley Sets 2020 World Record

If you like to summer in Death Valley, California, you're tougher and braver than most. And according to Gizmodo, things are downright ridiculous right now. On Sunday, Furnace Creek's weather station..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Boris N Yeltsin became the first elected president of the Russian republic and other events|Oneindia [Video]

Boris N Yeltsin became the first elected president of the Russian republic and other events|Oneindia

England declared war on The Netherlands - beginning of the 1st Anglo-Dutch war. The Anglo-Dutch wars were a series of conflicts mainly fought between the Dutch Republic and England. The first three..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:37Published

Related news from verified sources

'Hottest temperature on Earth' as Death Valley, US hits 54.4C

 A reading of 130F (54.4C) recorded in Death Valley could be the highest reliable recording ever.
BBC News

Death Valley: 'Hottest temperature on Earth' may have been recorded at Furnace Creek

 California has been gripped by a record-breaking heatwave in recent days
Independent

Death Valley hits highest temperature in U.S. in at least 107 years

 If verified, it would be the hottest temperature recorded in the U.S. since 1913, and perhaps the hottest temperature ever reliably recorded in the world.
CBS News


Tweets about this