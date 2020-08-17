Death Valley reaches hottest temperature ever recorded on Earth

111-Degree High Forecasted Next Week, Would Be One Of Sacramento’s Hottest Days Ever
Forecasters are warning that the Central Valley is in for an extended heatwave that could push Sacramento close to its hottest temperature ever.
Boy, It's A Hot One: Death Valley Sets 2020 World Record
If you like to summer in Death Valley, California, you're tougher and braver than most.
And according to Gizmodo, things are downright ridiculous right now.
On Sunday, Furnace Creek's weather station..
Boris N Yeltsin became the first elected president of the Russian republic and other events|Oneindia
England declared war on The Netherlands - beginning of the 1st Anglo-Dutch war. The Anglo-Dutch wars were a series of conflicts mainly fought between the Dutch Republic and England. The first three..