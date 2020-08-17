Global  
 

Police spent more than £90,000 on Pride t-shirts, fans and rainbow merch – and, shockingly, some people aren’t very happy about it

PinkNews Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
Police forces across the UK have spent more than £90,000 on various rainbow-coloured Pride merchandise over the past three years, figures show. A Scottish Sun freedom of information request revealed that a total of £91,662 was spent on promotional Pride stock between 21 police forces from January 2017 to last month. The...
